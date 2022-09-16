Letter: Abbott, DeSantis show total disregard in expelling migrants

Call me madcap but isn’t it a bit unnerving, if not totally nauseating, to witness the latest contemptuous GOP tactic to “own the libs” rely on using humans as fodder? In this cynical case by sending migrant families via planes and buses off to blue states dumping them onto an unsuspecting citizenry without warning. What dreadful human beings Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis must be to disparage fellow humans in such a gut-wrenching manner only to illuminate not only their own ignorance and callousness but to also hear the collective cheers from like buffoons egging them on with their asinine approval.

These migrants elected to face numerous life-threatening travels (alone or with their families) seeking out a better life only to be met with copious amounts of hatred and disdain by many who realistically own their own claim to this soil due to similar risky treks by like ancestors. These governors should be ashamed of themselves, but we all know that is far from the case. My guess is that they must have had a horrible childhood to have ended up with feelings this foreign to the teachings of Jesus. Or maybe it was just poor toilet training. Either way grandstanding using human beings as props exhibits an astounding lack of character and proves only that the course they chose lost in the ongoing battle of ideas. It may be a short- term winning strategy playing to those deplorables who cheer such hate, but humanity should and must demands better.