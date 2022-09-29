Letter: Abbott, DeSantis do not help immigration concern

Texas and Florida governors Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis are complaining that certain Democrat politicians are not doing enough to stem the tide of humanity immigrating north over the U.S. southern border.

The governors should recognize that climate change, and the droughts, floods, hurricanes and heat-waves it causes or worsens, are some of – though admittedly not the only – the reasons Central American migrants are making the dangerous journey to seek refuge in the United States.

In 2020, Hurricanes Eta and Iota slammed into Central America, causing torrential rain, flash floods, landslides and crop damage across Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua. While climate change may not cause more frequent hurricanes, it increases their average intensity.

Longer-term, droughts in Central America contribute to political and social instability, especially in the so-called “Dry Corridor” along the Pacific coast there. Often, the droughts decimate crop harvests, leading successively to internal displacement, exposure to gang violence, and international migration.

All the while, these governors seem to use every opportunity to exacerbate climate change. Abbott, in 2021, pushed Texas’ Public Utility Commission to strengthen incentives for fossil fuel power generating companies. That year, too, DeSantis signed a law preventing local governments from switching to 100% clean energy. This year, DeSantis banned Florida’s pension funds from considering environmental, social and governance standards when making investment decisions; and Abbott signed into law HB 2189, which prohibits state and local governments from doing business with money managers that avoid fossil fuels investments.

Abbott and DeSantis could take responsibility for their states’ roles in supercharging climate change and, thereby, the immigration crisis, but they instead blame Northern, “liberal” jurisdictions such as Martha’s Vineyard and New York City, transporting there hundreds of new immigrants.

One wonders where Texans and Floridians will flee when the climate crisis renders much of their land, too, uninhabitable.

Andrew Hartley, PhD

Elma