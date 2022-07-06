Letter: A windfarm on Lake Erie seems quite appropriate

One mile off the coast of Vindeby, 31 years ago, Denmark built the world’s first offshore windfarm. Its 11 turbines produced 4.95 kilo watts of electricity, enough to power 650 homes.

Since then, offshore windfarm construction has swept around the world providing constant, dependable, non-polluting, cheap power. Europe is far ahead of the United States.

But a year ago, construction began on a huge wind farm 13 miles off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, aptly called “Vineyard Wind.” Its 62 turbines will supply 804 megawatts to power 400,000 homes while making no greenhouse gasses and creating 3,600 jobs.

We are blessed with Lake Erie. I love that lake. All my life I have swum in it, boated on it, fished in it and summered on its shores. I spent a youthful summer working, if you can call it that, as a lifeguard at Angola’s Bennett Beach. I met my wife there at Lerzcak’s on Lake Erie’s shore.

Lake Erie’s blue wind-swept 1,000 square miles is perfect for an offshore windfarm. A windfarm to supply us with renewable electric power without paying the terrible environmental costs that gas, coal and oil level.

Lake Erie deserves an offshore windfarm. Imagine, a setting sun silhouetting a row of far off, sleek, slowly rotating turbines against an orange and purple sky while pumping out, say, 400 megawatts of pure clean electric energy.

Besides, wind turbines are artificial reefs that are amazing attractions for schools of fish and boatloads of tourists and fishermen.

Dr. Larry Beahan

Amherst