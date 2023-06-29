I fear Marc Thiessen has been enveloped in his protective cocoon for far too long and lost touch with reality. What else can explain his June 17 column advocating for a Donald Trump pardon? He obviously agrees that all evidence is leading to the former president’s guilt; otherwise why the need for a pardon? To use the words of Dylan Thomas: if Trump were pardoned by President Biden he would not “go gentle into that good night.” Like a virulent cancer, he would take a pardon as proof of full innocence and return to attack the body politic, moving the Republic closer to its doom. Haven’t we seen enough to know this is his nature?

Contrary to Thiessen’s appeal, this would not heal the nation; people have been jailed for the January 6 insurrection initiated by Trump. A Republican majority did not have the backbone to impeach the former president over his actions on that day and attempts to circumvent vote counts in Georgia.

As far as politicizing the justice system, that rests on Trump’s shoulders. He wanted absolute fealty from his Attorney General and the head of the FBI. The entire documents debacle originated with the National Archives, an independent federal agency charged with preservation and documentation of government and historical records. Their discovery of gaps in documentation tipped them off to requesting files from the former president who did not fully comply. Once it became suspicious that some missing documents could be top level security the FBI was involved because Trump was not forthright.

Thiessen himself admits that Trump brought this on himself. Robert Hur (a Trump appointee) has been named special counsel investigating classified documents on Biden property and the President cooperated fully. To date the special committee of Republicans in the House have not turned up damning evidence in their investigation of Hunter Biden but they continue to pursue their case.

It does not appear that anyone is getting special treatment, so please stop perpetuating a myth of martyrdom. We have far more important business to address.

Helen Shoff

West Seneca