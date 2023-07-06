Joy seeking adventurers with boatloads of money can pick and choose their fantasies whether it be a trip to the Summit of Mt. Everest, a blast into orbit to visit the Space Station, a visit to the South Pole, or even, as we have just witnessed, an underwater journey to one of the most cataclysmic events of all times: The Titanic. If you have the extraordinary amount of money needed to enjoin and the need for the thrill of the adventure the world is your cup of tea. However, as we just witnessed, not everyone makes it back. We have been overcome with information on all five souls lost on board, their lives, their dreams, their reasons for the attempt, the reasons for the boats demise. The MSM will still be discussing this for at least the next two weeks.

Then there’s the other end of the rope. The desire of the very poor to seek a new life for themselves and their families. The sums necessary for their adventures is paltry in comparison to an Everest attempt but they find a way to come up with the amounts to find safer environs for their families assembling amounts that, by their standards, are inestimable by comparison.

The media rarely cover these refugees in their struggles to survive. The many attempts by poor souls to reach the safety of a better life in a distant country oft times too end in the catastrophic loss of life that is often overlooked on the 5 o’clock news. So, the recent capsizing of a vessel off the coast of Greece became but a blip on our collective awareness. No hourly investigations or day-to-day in-depth coverage. Approximately 500 souls were lost but can you tell me any of their names, where they were from, why they left, where they were heading? Perhaps the powers that be will investigate, until they don’t.

Stephen F. Saracino

Buffalo