Letter: A sustainable alternative for the Outer Harbor

Although I had heard of the plan to construct an amphitheater with a paved parking lot for 1,000 cars on land which comprises Buffalo’s Outer Harbor, it didn’t really get my attention until now. I was recently made more aware of how destructive the current plan would be to migrating birds, as well as other native plants and animals that live in the area.

Mentor Ohio had a similar choice to make back in the 1990s. The area was an estuary called Mentor Lagoons located about 20 miles from Cleveland. Developers wanted to use the land for housing but were thwarted by the local community. Instead, a nature preserve with walking trails, bird habitats and scenic vistas along Lake Erie’s shore was the choice made by the City of Mentor residents. The preserve is a jewel that is worth a visit located just three hours from Buffalo. It would be a wonderful alternative if the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. followed a similar example. The amphitheater parking lot would leave a huge ugly imprint on the Outer Harbor, destroy wildlife habitat and native shoreline plants while only being used a handful of times each year. The money raised from parking fees, concert tickets and concessions would only benefit a very small number of individuals. Anything left over would have to be budgeted to maintain the parking lot which would rapidly deteriorate in the rough conditions experienced along waterfront most of the year.