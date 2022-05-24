Letter: A roundabout is not the only solution

Regarding the intersection of Indian Falls Rd. and Route 77: I'm tired of roundabouts being the only solution for bad intersections. All that needs to be done is bulldoze down that knoll they call a hill. A small bulldozer should do it. Then drop the speed down to 45 mph to match the speed zone at Indian Falls. There, fixed for a fraction of the cost of a roundabout in a shorter amount of time. Simple, cheap, fast and didn't need months of Department of Transportation studies!