Letter: A real war is being waged against Thanksgiving holiday

For several years, Fox News and other propagandists have been complaining about a totally fictitious “War on Christmas.” In truth, the only holiday that has been under attack has been Thanksgiving. Until the pandemic made it impossible, many large retailers had been requiring their employees to work on Thanksgiving, even saying with a straight face that their “associates” were actually thrilled to be forced to work during a great holiday.
But when the “Great Resignation” put workers in a much stronger position, many retailers have decided to stay closed until Friday this year. I imagine the usual management-to-workers advice of “You’re lucky to have a job” and “You can be replaced easily” isn’t as scary as it used to be.
Fred Collins
Buffalo