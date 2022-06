So much bad news, so much evil news. Like the Town of Niagara guy who painted a racial slur on his neighbor’s fence.

Then I read a follow-up story: The “victim” said he was willing to talk to his neighbor and even to forgive him. What a great person! And not a victim at all. Thank you, Johnny Parks, for not answering hate with hate, but with kindness. There are just too few of you.