Letter: A plan for democracy remains an ongoing effort

For those of us who remember the German invasion into Austria, the Sudetenland, Czechoslovakia, Poland and the start of World War II, the incursion of Russia into Ukraine brings a feeling of having seen it all before. In each case, one figurehead seems to have brought the world to the brink of disaster. The question arises, “How can one person bring such calamity into the world?” What is there about Adolf, Vladimir or any other person? Are their followers looking for a “leader,” a “savior,” a “chief,” a “ruler” or are they so disillusioned that they feel anything would be better than the existing situation?

In the United States, we are fortunate to have a government that, however mistaken, and however erroneous its actions, we have the opportunity to try a different approach and to make a change. Of course, there are errors, mistakes and failures (life is complex, there will always be failures).

But we have a chance to attempt rectification.

The writers of our Constitution, however prejudiced and biased they were, did include the very important provision of allowing “amendments” and it is only through such modifications that we can approach the perfection that we seek, always out of reach but forever beckoning us forward.

Charles Wightman

Holland