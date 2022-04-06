Letter: A partnership agreement would benefit the community

As a result of the large amount of public money that will be spent on building and then the maintenance of a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills – around $700 million or approximately 60% of the projected cost of the new stadium – does it not make sense that “the public” become official “partners” of the Bills? What if a partnership agreement were created that recognized and reflected the “public’s” stake in this project, one that granted “the public” a 60% stake in the ownership of the team? A committee of the Erie County Legislature would be created which would, on an annual basis, receive 60% of the team’s profits and then spend it in ways that would most benefit the entire community. Is this a pie-in-the sky fantasy? Does it make any sense at all?