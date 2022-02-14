Letter: A much-scarred heart feels no (football) pain

I have been a Bills fan since the late 60s, when $55 (earned from my Courier Express paper route) bought a 10-game season ticket package at the old Rockpile. I was enthralled by the likes of Dennis Shaw, Dan Darragh, Mini Max Anderson and The Juice (who was at one point relegated to kickoff return duty), living but mostly dying with each win and loss. Expectations were so low that even a preseason victory was cause for celebration.
Ensuing decades brought much of the same mediocrity with occasional flickers of hope (1980/1981) but with the inevitable letdown. Nevertheless, the love and hope continued; each disappointment broke my heart, leaving a little scar tissue in its wake.
In the mid-80s my wife, who had an ongoing interest in the paranormal/occult, visited a psychic on a September Sunday afternoon. She was asked why her husband wasn’t with her. “He’s home, watching football, you know – the Buffalo Bills,” she replied.
“You tell your husband that no major Buffalo sports team, especially the Bills, will ever win a championship and that he’s wasting his time,” she said.
The prophecy echoed in my mind as Scotty lined up for the field goal attempt … the next three Super Bowls … the Music City Miracle, each heartbreak accruing more scar tissue.
“13 Seconds” did hurt but only a little, thanks to a mostly scarred, numb heart and a psychic’s forewarning.
Steven Turowski
Akron