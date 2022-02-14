Letter: A much-scarred heart feels no (football) pain

I have been a Bills fan since the late 60s, when $55 (earned from my Courier Express paper route) bought a 10-game season ticket package at the old Rockpile. I was enthralled by the likes of Dennis Shaw, Dan Darragh, Mini Max Anderson and The Juice (who was at one point relegated to kickoff return duty), living but mostly dying with each win and loss. Expectations were so low that even a preseason victory was cause for celebration.

Ensuing decades brought much of the same mediocrity with occasional flickers of hope (1980/1981) but with the inevitable letdown. Nevertheless, the love and hope continued; each disappointment broke my heart, leaving a little scar tissue in its wake.