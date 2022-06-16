Letter: A modest proposal for school safety

Most of the solutions offered to prevent shootings in schools have proven unworkable but here is a solution that will work. Arm all of the students!

Yes, the kids could be armed with little .22 automatics and what chance would a bad guy with a gun have against 20 or 30 armed students shooting back? The girls could be given cute little pink guns and holsters and the boys black. Going to the firing range could be added to Physical Education and the students could be turned into lethal little killers.

Think how this would be great for our country. The NRA would be very happy with millions on new guns in circulation. Think how proud the parents would be when little Susie comes home and says "I shot 20 out of 20 in Marksmanship and received an A."

Think how happy the Republican Party would be with millions of junior NRA members. Governors DeSantis and Abbot would be ecstatic with this idea and their schools would be turned into beacons of freedom.

Now there might be some unanticipated problems such as schoolyard fights being settled by a bullet and perhaps we might lose a few teachers if they scold an unruly student but isn't that the price we would be willing to pay for freedom?

Paul McNaughton

Angola