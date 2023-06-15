Unprecedented - “not known or done before; without parallel or precedent.” Mike Pence and other MAGA supporters of Donald Trump decry the "unprecedented indictment" charges against the former president brought by our Justice Department. These “deniers” are obviously “delusional,” when we begin to enumerate the deluge of “unprecedented” shameless behavior of Donald Trump while he occupied the office of President of our United States.

His daily disregard for the norms and guidelines of his role as president. His constant “lying and denying” regarding his actions and statements while carrying out his duties. What about his total contempt for our rule of law - as evidenced by his refusal to acknowledge he lost the 2020 election - followed by his organizing the January 6th “coup” to overturn the government? It is quite apparent he took, then hid, then lied about this taking and hiding proof “top secret government documents” found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Even more “unprecedented” and “delusional” are his supporters in the misnamed “Freedom Caucus” group of representatives - who decry the “weaponization” of our Justice Department - for bringing these necessary charges against Trump. They conveniently forget that the former president continually goaded his Attorney General, Bill Barr, to file nonsensical charges against his perceived “enemies” in the Democratic Party.

Liz Cheney, former Representative from Wyoming, and one of the “few” honest” Republicans in Congress - expressed a solution for this situation while speaking on behalf of the January 6th Congressional Committee investigating this unprecedented attack on our democracy. She simply stated the obvious: “Donald Trump must never be allowed to come near Washington D.C., our Capitol or the White House – ever again!”

Larry Gustina

Buffalo