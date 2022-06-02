Letter: A closer examination reveals life’s complexities

I respect those who are pro-life regarding human abortion. They believe human life is sacred and begins (anew) at conception. I agree life is sacred, especially human life. But I believe life began 3.5 billion years ago and has been a continuous process ever since. There are many opportunities to break life’s flow. These occur naturally (e.g., sperms don’t find an egg to fertilize, eggs discarded during menstrual cycles, miscarriages, still births, childhood deaths) and from human interventions (e.g., birth control practices, abortion, war.)

Only a small portion of DNA changes at conception. These fuel evolution and make each person unique. But 99% of our DNA is common across everyone. It is our common gene pool that defines human life and must be preserved over the longest term (across generations over thousands of years), not just the span of a single lifetime. And not just humans, but all life and Earth’s life-sustaining capability. For me, this is “pro-life.” If we fail at this, many will die. There may be few fetuses to save.

The question of human abortion is complicated and religiously rooted. Many mainstream religions define situations where abortions are acceptable. Is it OK to force a woman who was raped to have the rapist’s baby? My religious values say no. Is abortion OK when life-limiting or life-threatening genetic defects are present or when the family is unable to care for the baby? Decisions on these deeply personal questions should not be imposed by an overreaching government. Some believe that a fetus has a soul with opportunity for eternal life with God. This religious belief should not be imposed on everyone.

If we prevent every abortion but overpopulate and pollute the Earth, we are jeopardizing the long-term survival of all life on Earth. This is not “pro-life.”

Douglas Funke

Amherst