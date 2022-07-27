Letter: A close look at conservatism reveals rampant hypocrisy

Some of main tenets of conservatism are a “laisse faire” approach to the economy, business deregulation, free trade and supposedly strict opposition to socialism.

One thing that conservatives and liberals agree on is that current high gas prices and inflation are hurting everyone. Many want the government to intervene. However, a true conservative would resist government meddling. On the contrary, Conservatives are witnessing their philosophy working to perfection.

Supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine are the biggest current causes of the worldwide economic crisis. Despite all this, the U.S. is weathering the storm better than any country in the world. However, it should be pointed out, in the United States, it wasn’t the pandemic that caused companies to move production operations overseas. It was unfettered capitalism and corporate greed, in short, conservative economic philosophy at work.

With regard to socialism, conservatives are constantly stating their opposition to government handouts. They may never find a way to eliminate it, probably because they are beneficiaries too.

Socialism is found everywhere. There are farm subsidies paid to America’s factory farms. Other huge government payouts are going to GM, Ford, Chrysler, Royal Dutch Shell, Disney, Intel, Nike and Boeing. Let’s not forget our local example; public financing of the new Bills stadium. The public should have gotten a vote on such frivolous and foolish spending. These are just a few examples of public money going to private corporations and wealthy individuals. Call these handouts for what they are: Socialism.

The fact is we are a socialistic country. It is just a matter of degree the right and left argue about. I propose a new definition of socialism. Socialism occurs when conservative self-interests do not benefit from the handout.

Francis Gallagher

Wilson