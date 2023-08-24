The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority might expand the train into Amherst based on the earliest rendition from 40 years ago, but the oncoming hysteria over crime didn’t help such projects. This is the crime train trope, as explained by Andrew Zaleski of Bloomberg in “All Aboard the ‘Crime Train’ Narrative”. In Buffalo, the comments section is riddled with claims that Amherst will be dangerous.

Cars as protection is the corollary, but the National Institutes of Health demonstrates otherwise. Buses are 23 times safer per 100 million passenger trips and 66 times safer per passenger mile. In 2022, more than 42,000 people died on the roads. The roads are dangerous, not urbanites. The only solution is alternatives to driving.

Stop the Metro feigns environmental concerns of blasting shale as they support using cars, which is laughable. This mirrors how locals in California abuse California’s environmental laws. Cars are a major source of emissions, but highways receive 80% of federal funds. When fuel taxes are inadequate, money comes out of general funds. This is one of many ways that suburbanites get subsidized.

Stop the Metro fears businesses closing, but the experiences of other countries say otherwise. There’s a price to pay for no alternatives to driving - and it may be businesses with a wasteful parking lot. Why drive for an item a few clicks away? Amsterdam is the gold standard for becoming car-minimal, and their economy has not tanked. Quiet and safety are the benefits of fewer cars, as reaped by Delft, Netherlands. Cars are loud, not cities. Suburbanites like the quiet they get while generating noise, congestion, and polluted air for city residents, because there is no alternative to driving.

Buffalo is likely to be a climate refuge. It’s probably best we don’t burn down our section of the planet completely.

William Evans

Buffalo