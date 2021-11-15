Letter: A biased news media allows unbalanced justice

However you feel about the Jan. 6 incident that occurred at our Capitol, what is now going on in our country is beyond scary. Locking up suspects from Jan. 6 and throwing away the key? That sort of thing is commonplace in China and Russia, but until now it has never before happened in America.

The left calls it justice, but I call it communism. And that form of government all begins when one party controls the media, which is what appears to be going on now. Regardless as to whether you are Democrat or Republican, when the national news media begins siding with one particular party over another you have the beginning of a monarchy. Freedom so easily given away is freedom lost forever.