India Walton: My five-point plan will build a healthier city for all

I’ll never forget the Tuesday when a group of sisters came to me with head lice.

At the time, I was serving as a nurse in the Buffalo Public Schools system. I called their mother and told her that, though she had to pick them up from school, if she gave them a good shampooing, I’d check their scalps the next day, and clear them to return to the classroom. She replied that actually, they would have to stay out until the following Monday, because her paycheck wouldn’t come until Friday.

These girls were bright students, and they were going to have to miss three days of school because their mother couldn’t afford a $5 bottle of shampoo.

The fact is, many of the children who came to see me weren’t physically ill. They just bore the symptoms of a society plagued by concentrated poverty, structural racism and endemic community violence. Public health researchers refer to these as “social determinants of health.”

I’ve heard it said that a person’s health outcomes have more to do with their ZIP code than their genetic code. That’s why my approach to health care relies on making sure our society stops making us sick in the first place. That is the aim of my five-point “Building Healthy Communities” policy agenda.

Green jobs