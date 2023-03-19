For most of my childhood, I worried about phone calls from my father – my best friend – because they were so crucial to our relationship, yet very dependent on circumstances that neither of us could control.

For the majority of my birthdays, big accomplishments and growing challenges, those phone calls were the way I received my father’s love and support, and they became the bedrock of our relationship.

But on many agonizing occasions, those calls did not come – through no fault of ours. It was not until I started work with a nonprofit organization called Unchained NY that I realized this is a sad reality for too many boys and girls in our state whose parents are incarcerated.

Families across New York deal with the enormous stress of worrying about the physical safety of their incarcerated loved ones and wondering when they will be able to speak to them again. However, many people in New York prisons face the risk of serious harm whenever they try to use the phone.

Two major contributors to violence are limited recreation time and an insufficient number of phones in the facilities. In theory, most people are allowed to use the phones for a maximum of 15-30 minutes during recreation time, but the phones are limited and their use is on a first-come-first-served basis. Moreover, gangs often control many of the phones, and prison administrations sometimes leave phones broken for days or weeks at a time. So, in reality, access can be intermittent and highly unpredictable.

Interviews from people incarcerated reveal that men frequently spend their entire recreation time waiting in line for a phone that they never get to use. Not only do they miss out on connecting with their loved ones, but they lose the chance to shower, exercise or attend programs that all need to be done at that same designated time.

This should not be acceptable because all these things are necessary for the physical and mental well-being of the people inside, which, in turn, is crucial to their ability to be rehabilitated.

When I received phone calls from my dad and had the opportunity to update him on what had been going on since we last talked, he always told me how much those calls meant to him as a way to lift him up and keep him going.

Anyone who knows my dad knows that his children have always been his biggest motivation. This is the case for many people inside prisons: Their families are at the core of their being. Depriving people of the chance to connect with the ones they love impairs mental health and creates an environment where people’s safety is put at risk. This should not be the case.

Inmates are already provided with tablets inside prisons, so they should all be given access to the phone app on that tablet. That way, they can maintain more frequent contact with their loved ones – because they will be able to work around the schedules of family members who attend school and work and may not always be available to talk during the normal, limited recreation hours.

Moreover, recreation hours can then be used for maintaining hygiene and taking advantage of valuable programs. This simple change will help families across the state and increase opportunities for rehabilitation.

No family should have to go through what my father and I did when he was unable to call me.