History shows that Democrats pay a penalty when inflation strikes

As the nation begins to reopen, it is obvious that businesses are raising prices to make up for revenue lost during the pandemic. The BLS press release quoted above showed that gas prices went up more than 50% this year and many economists and business reporters are worried that those higher costs will soon be included in higher prices of, well, nearly everything. Used cars are up by an astonishing 29%, while general travel costs increased by 11%. Also, bad weather and increasing global population are causing food prices to rise by 5% compared to last year, with the biggest increases coming in the last 90 days. In addition, wholesale prices for materials such as wood and metal products are up by over 30% since Jan. 1. The question is: Are these rising prices just a temporary blip or the start of a “price spiral” like in the 1970s?

‘Something going on’

Responding to the pandemic-induced recession, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has pursued a policy of “quantitative easing” to lower interest rates and pump more money into the economy in order to reduce the unemployment rate. Most liberal economists, led by Paul Krugman, keep insisting that the recession and continuing high unemployment (as high as 14% last year) are more to worry about than the possible return of inflation.