Erik Brady: Rick Santorum could not have been more wrong about Native American contributions to U.S. culture

The Iroquois Confederacy was trending on Twitter the other day. The attention came in reaction to something that Rick Santorum said. But let’s leave the former senator aside for the moment and talk about what really matters.

The U.S. Constitution is based in significant part on the Haudenosaunee (or Iroquois) Confederacy. This is an aspect of history that is important to know, especially in Buffalo. That’s because one of the Six Nations of that Confederacy is the Seneca Nation of Indians, who have lived for centuries in what is now known as Western New York and Southern Ontario.

The Seneca joined with the Mohawks, the Onondaga, the Cayuga, the Oneida – and later the Tuscarora – to form a central government that ties those nations together while at the same time maintaining their individual governance.

This living example of federalism served as a model for what would become the U.S. Constitution. The Senate recognized this in a 1988 resolution marking the bicentennial of the Constitution: “The confederation of the original 13 colonies into one republic was influenced by the political system developed by the Iroquois Confederacy, as were many of the democratic principles which were incorporated into the Constitution itself.”