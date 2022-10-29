The Editorial Board: Zeldin toys with the Bills by misstating the deal to build a new stadium

If ever a political candidate proved that he didn’t know what he was talking about, it was Lee Zeldin jabbering last week about the new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. His misstatements could come with a cost.

He’ll scrap the hard-won agreement if he wins on Election Day, the Republican gubernatorial candidate said at the debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. And then he’ll magically produce a better one.

Don’t worry, he said, the Bills won’t leave Buffalo – the league’s second-smallest market – for one of the many cities willing to pony up big for an NFL franchise. It’s not a concern, he seems to think, that the team-owning Pegulas might resent having the rug pulled out from beneath them and pack up for a city where the team is welcomed and where their own personal wealth would greatly expand.

There is so much Zeldin doesn’t know about this it’s frightening.

First of all, a leader of the Bills organization acknowledged that the Pegulas might have moved the team if a deal hadn’t come together. Why wouldn’t they? We don’t think the Pegulas want to leave Buffalo; their affection for this town is real. But affection only goes so far when a business partner is unreliable and there’s money to be made elsewhere.

As it stands today, the agreement binds the team to Buffalo for 30 years and, with that, forces envious cities to shift their gaze elsewhere. Zeldin doesn’t care.

What is more, this is a New York team – the only one of three with “New York” teams that actual plays in this state. The Bills are popular far beyond Western New York. That calls for more than political disinformation.

Further demonstrating his illiteracy on this agreement, Zeldin complains about the public cost. But while the actual dollar amount of taxpayer support is high, the public share is proportionately lower than many other recent small-market projects. And the Pegulas, not the public, will be on the hook for any cost overruns. That’s significant in a time of high inflation.

What is more, in those other cities, the team typically owns the building. Here, the state will own the stadium. With that, the Bills will make lease payments to Albany, which will also benefit from income taxes paid by the players. That income, alone, will repay the state’s portion of construction costs over 20 years, Hochul has said. In addition, the state and county will reap revenues from sales taxes paid by fans who trek to the stadium – and anywhere else they gather to watch a game – for at least 30 years.

Does Zeldin not know any of this, or is he merely playing a cynical game to win votes in parts of the state where apprehensions of this deal are easy to exploit? We don’t know, but this much is obvious: He’s a wild card.

Last year, he voted against seating electors legitimately bound to Joe Biden – after a violent insurrection. He says he’ll fire the duly elected Manhattan district attorney if hew wins. He misstates the crime issue in a blatant attempt to stoke fear. And he falsely portrays the deal to build a new stadium for the Bills, putting the team at risk, all while underscoring the fact that he would be a radically unreliable governor.

