The Editorial Board: Zeldin’s defense of his vote on electors ignores the fact of a violent insurrection

For proof that it is possible to be entirely correct and still completely miss the point, consider the explanation offered by Republicans who voted against seating some of Joe Biden’s presidential electors last year: Democrats do it, too, they say.

Well, yes, that’s true, as far as it goes. But it’s like comparing courts and kidnappers: Each can cart people off against their will, but one is acceptable, the other nefarious. Context matters and Republicans, including gubernatorial nominee Lee Zeldin, are ignoring it. He wants voters to believe his was a routine objection.

It wasn’t.

In previous cases, as noted in a recent Politifact report, the votes truly were routine, if pointlessly political. The losing candidates had already conceded, as Republican candidate Donald Trump had refused to do even though no evidence of significant fraud was ever produced. More significantly, in none of those cases had a mob just invaded the Capitol in a violent attempt to change the results of an honest election.

That was the hellish context when Zeldin joined 146 other House and Senate Republicans in voting to reject certain Biden electors. Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, was sadly among them. In their allegiance to Trump, they aided and abetted insurrectionists intent on upending the Constitution. It was not politics as usual on Jan. 6, 2021.

The consequences were immediately dire. One women who invaded the Capitol was shot dead. Police officers were injured; some died in the days following.

Elected officials were threatened. Some members of the mob wanted to kill Vice President Mike Pence for his failure to violate his oath, break the law and, with that, clear the way Trump and his ring to steal an election that every challenge showed to be fair.

But that was the point and it’s what scores of Republican members were willing not just to tolerate, but to champion. Zeldin has to answer for that. His claim that Democrats have done the same is worse than merely evasive; it’s an excuse for the indefensible. New Yorkers and all other Americans had a right to expect more.

The proof of that is in the patriotic decision made by one brave Republican senator in the hours after rioters did Trump’s bidding.

“When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes,” then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia said as the members reconvened only hours after the insurrection failed. “However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors.”

Not in good conscience.

What changed? Two things:

Trump had sent armed rioters streaming to the Capitol, primed for violence and intent on maintaining the outgoing president in office, by hook or by crook. Unlike Zeldin, Jacobs and 145 other Republicans, she understood the stakes. This senator – thoroughly conservative, endorsed by Trump – stood up for the country and its Constitution.

“There can be no disagreement that upholding democracy is the only path to preserving our republic,” she said as some of her fellow senators applauded.

But, apparently, there can be disagreement. Zeldin didn’t buy it and, given his continuing defense of that vote, still doesn’t. But then, he had something to lose if he crossed Trump. That’s the other thing that had changed: The day before the insurrection, Loeffler had lost a runoff election that gave Democrats control of the Senate.

We’d like to believe that Loeffler simply recognized the stakes and did the right thing. We hope so. But it’s also true that, having lost her election, she was liberated from Trump’s cravings for retribution. Zeldin was not and is not, as his painful excuses for an intolerable vote make plain.

• • •

