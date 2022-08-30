The Editorial Board: Yes, working women paid dearly, but the pandemic was its own calamity

We all know that the Covid-19 pandemic, in virtually all of its aspects, was a stressor on virtually all Americans – medically, socially, educationally and, too often, catastrophically. As the worst of the pandemic recedes, it’s important to review the state’s official actions during that fraught time but also to remember that Albany was responding to a crisis and that much about the threat was unknown.

We’re thinking, in particular, of the impact of the decision to require schools to teach remotely to students. It created problems for both schools and students. What is more, as Gov. Kathy Hochul recently observed, the change created hardships for working women – hardships that are continuing and that she implied were unnecessary.

“We’re going to peel back every dynamic and let’s look at not just in the workplace, but what happened to women when the decisions were made to have all the kids go home and learn remotely. Wow. Wow. … What a mistake that was,” she said, according to a transcript by Gothamist reporter Jon Campbell.

“Women couldn’t go (to) their jobs,” she said. “They lost their jobs, or they thought they’re back at their jobs and one child in a classroom tests positive, the whole class goes home for a week and a half. It was chaos, nothing short of chaos, and it just seems to have not ended.”

It was, without doubt, a calamitous change – for working women, for teachers, for students and for everyone else involved in education. For that reason and others, it is essential for the state to examine its response to this deadly pandemic. But that effort has to be grounded in an understanding that the pandemic, itself, was calamitous. Covid-19 has killed more than 1 million Americans, including over 70,000 New Yorkers. The bigger risk was in not responding aggressively enough.

It was predictable, though perhaps not widely appreciated, that working women would pay a high price for the decision to move children from the classroom to the living room. It’s possible the state could have done something more for those women, but how could it have left children in the classroom, especially early on when people were dying and data was scarce?

In those days, around 1,000 New Yorkers were dying every day from Covid-19. Children, it turned out, were less likely to become seriously ill from the virus, but who knew that then? In the 1980s, parents were in a panic about the possibility that their children might come anywhere near someone with AIDS. Were they really less worried about a more easily spread disease with its own high rate of mortality?

Hochul is on firmer ground in criticizing the rule that sent whole classrooms of children home if one child tested positive, especially as science got a firmer grip on how the novel coronavirus worked. Later, with the encouragement of some Erie County school superintendents, the county adopted a successful test-to-stay program that helped keep classrooms functioning and children learning.

Even then, it’s important to remember that the virus was frequently mutating. The Delta variant was more deadly than its predecessor, though subsequent variants, while more infectious, produced a lower mortality rate, due in part to their nature and in part to increasing numbers of vaccinated people.

But who knew that for sure as government leaders were evaluating the parallel needs to get children back in school and the need to keep them – and their teachers – safe? We were learning as we went. No doubt, they made some mistakes and as consequential as they were for many people – working women included – it’s fair to acknowledge that they were made in an environment akin to the “fog of war.”

It’s important to learn from this difficult and ongoing pandemic, even understanding that the next one may look entirely different from Covid-19 in terms of infectiousness, methods of transmission and mortality rates. We can’t predict that, but we can pull apart this difficult passage to better understand what to look for, how to make decisions and, to Hochul’s valid point, who needs to be protected.

• • •

