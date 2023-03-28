Keeping the lights on at a 100-plus-year-old theater can’t be easy. Ongoing maintenance isn’t restricted to looking after electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems, as essential – and expensive – as that work is. It also means keeping up with the wear and tear on historic architectural features and replacing those that may have been lost.

That could include replastering walls, replicating original curtains, and hand-painting a 56-by-70-foot ceiling dome in its original colors.

All this and much more was done at Buffalo’s Shea’s Performing Arts Center and similar work has been necessary at other historic theaters across New York State.

This necessary architectural upkeep happens apart from the budget necessary to bring in Broadway shows, concerts and other programs. It takes a heavy financial toll on these nonprofits, one that the New York State Legislature hopes to relieve as part of the current budget session.

A request to provide annual, dedicated funding of as much as $20 million in operational and capital costs to 13 upstate theaters is to be decided this week. This is support that New York aquariums, zoos and botanical gardens already receive and we agree that historic theaters are equally as deserving.

Just as it is for cultural nonprofits in general, funding theater upkeep is an investment, not a handout. Buffalo’s State Sen. Sean Ryan notes that, “We believe those 13 theaters have a direct economic impact of $350 million per year,” and it’s not difficult to see some of that impact in person. Just take a walk downtown after a Broadway production rolls into Buffalo. When there are performances at Shea’s, significant numbers of residents fill surrounding bars and restaurants as well as the theater.

Ryan has signed on to the $5 million Senate request with sponsor Sen. Jeremy Cooney of Rochester, while Buffalo Assemblyman Jonathan Rivera backs the $20 million budget request sponsored by Assembly members John McDonald and Patricia Fahy of Albany.

This legislation recognizes the hold such institutions have on the hearts and minds of those who have grown up with them – and probably witnessed drastic threats to their existence.

Most Western New Yorkers are aware that Shea’s – designed by Rapp & Rapp (exterior) and Louis Comfort Tiffany (interior) – was very close to demolition in the 1970s, but likely don’t know that three of the other 13 theaters set to receive this funding – the Stanley in Utica, the Landmark in Syracuse and Proctor’s in Schenectady – were equally threatened. The three are among the few now standing designed by architect Thomas Lamb, one of the foremost designers of theaters and cinemas in the 20th century. Like Shea’s, the Stanley narrowly escaped demolition in 1974. The Landmark went defunct in 1954, and barely survived the '60s and '70s before it was restored. Proctor’s also closed down in the '70s, but was brought back to viability by determined volunteers.

It’s such a familiar story. It’s also a cautionary tale – the pandemic demonstrated that new emergencies could disrupt these institutions at any time.

Shea’s lives at the very center of Buffalo’s history and its pride. The same could be said of the other 12 institutions named in this legislation. While it’s important for cultural fundraising to always include strong contributions from the private sector, government must play its role. Legislation that protects irreplaceable historic architecture makes sense. The Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul should agree on an amount and include this funding in the new budget.

