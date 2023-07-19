Paint the Hamburg water tower like a hamburger. It will provide good-humored place-making for this Southtowns community as well as give walkers, cyclists and motorists something fun to look at on their travels.

Now that the debate and the pandemic-related delays are over, the only question is how best to conduct an efficient process with a timely result. The first step is making sure the tower is structurally sound enough to be worth painting at all, and that is underway: Town Board members have authorized the town engineer to commission such an evaluation.

If, as expected, the tower is viable, it then needs to be sanded and resurfaced before artist Dylan Cownie’s design – a burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion, onion rings, bacon, pickles, ketchup and mustard on a sesame seed bun – can be applied. Cownie’s design won a 2018 competition in which local residents voted for their favorites of four possible hamburger depictions.

The nonprofit group that is driving this, Hamburg Water Tower Project, does not want taxpayer money to pay for the tower mural, but given that the town is already responsible for the restoration, which is 80% of the estimated $500,000 cost, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to expect some municipal help. Public art is a legitimate component of other taxpayer-funded projects, such as the City of Buffalo’s recent Allen and Niagara street reconstructions.

And though the history is disputed, it’s fair to say that vendors at the 1885 Erie County (aka Hamburg) Fair were at least early adopters of the American hamburger sandwich.

Back in 2018, Eric Barlow, owner of Eric’s Cycle Works, a bicycle shop in the village was asked about the project. He responded, “It’ll be good for a laugh. There are too many bad things going on in this world. Why not have some fun?”

It made sense then and it makes even more sense now. Give Hamburg its historic icon.