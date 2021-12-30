The Editorial Board: Year Two of pandemic cast long shadow over drama in political and sports arenas

The year 2021 will be one that many want to forget, yet it was marked by many memorable events.
The year started with an attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob that was egged on by then-President Trump, who falsely claimed that the election was “stolen” from him by Joe Biden supporters.
“If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore,” Trump told rally-goers near the White House. The mob’s attack on Capitol Hill left five people dead and 138 law enforcement officers injured.
The coronavirus pandemic crowded out many other news stories, yet death and destruction were visited upon the U.S. by weather events that are connected to climate change. From a February cold snap that brought misery to much of Texas, to Hurricane Ida – which caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed dozens in the Gulf Coast, to tornadoes that devastated parts of the South and Midwest in December, along with record heat waves and continuing wildfires in parts of the West, millions of lives were thrown into chaos.
The wide availability of Covid-19 vaccines caused infections and hospitalizations to drop by the summer, teasing us into thinking we could put the pandemic behind us. Then the Delta and Omicron variants popped those bubbles of optimism, along with the refusal of many adults to get inoculated. The urge to forget about Covid and move on disappeared as infections rose.
For politics watchers in Western New York, 2021 was unforgettable. Gov. Kathy Hochul ascended to the state’s top job after Andrew M. Cuomo resigned amid mounting scandals involving sexual harassment allegations, the reporting of Covid deaths in nursing homes and state aides who were used in writing Cuomo’s book about his Covid leadership.
Hochul has put her own stamp on the governorship, including a less top-down approach to Covid-related mandates and enforcement. Her ability to toe the line between keeping New York safe and not antagonizing large segments of the population with government overreach will be a factor in whether she wins election to a full term in 2022.
The race for mayor in Buffalo resembled a prizefight. The veteran, Mayor Byron W. Brown, was staggered in the Democratic primary by upstart India Walton. Brown, supported by much of the city’s establishment, mounted a write-in campaign for the general election and won a fifth term in office, defeating the overmatched newcomer.
The Buffalo Bills made front-page news with their play on the field and for off-the-field negotiations over building a new stadium.
The mighty Josh Allen, one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL, led the Bills last January to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Allen and the Bills are on a late-season roll that raises hopes for another deep run in the playoffs. (Let’s not jinx it by mentioning the game with the Roman numerals.)
The decision over where to build a new stadium, in Orchard Park or downtown Buffalo, turned out to be more of a public debate than one taking place at the negotiating table. Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula made known their preference for a new stadium across the street from the current one. Negotiators for the state, Erie County and the Bills have tuned out talk of a downtown facility, focusing instead on trying to get a deal done soon for the Orchard Park location.
Public financing will account for a large share of the construction costs. That’s not ideal but it’s the price of keeping an NFL franchise in the league’s second-smallest market.
A Starbucks store in Buffalo became the first to have its workers organize into a union, making national headlines in the process. It’s too soon to say what the effects will be in the food and hospitality sector as a whole, but the move was another sign of the trend toward worker empowerment that is contributing to the so-called Great Resignation.
The deaths of some high-profile figures left our world diminished, including: Dennis Gorski, a former Erie County Executive; Joseph Crangle, longtime Erie County Democratic chairman; LBGT activist Madeline Davis; and businessman Mark Hamister. Hamister, unvaccinated and dubious of the virus’ danger, died of Covid-19. His adult children bared their grief to the community in an effort to persuade other skeptics to get their shots.
In sports, the former Sabres great Rene Robert passed away, as did former Sabres coach and General Manager John Muckler and former team owner and cable TV impresario John Rigas.
Plainly, there are many ways 2022 can improve on this expiring year. But that will depend on what we all do to make it better.
• • •
