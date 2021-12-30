The Editorial Board: Year Two of pandemic cast long shadow over drama in political and sports arenas

Allen and the Bills are on a late-season roll that raises hopes for another deep run in the playoffs. (Let’s not jinx it by mentioning the game with the Roman numerals.)

The decision over where to build a new stadium, in Orchard Park or downtown Buffalo, turned out to be more of a public debate than one taking place at the negotiating table. Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula made known their preference for a new stadium across the street from the current one. Negotiators for the state, Erie County and the Bills have tuned out talk of a downtown facility, focusing instead on trying to get a deal done soon for the Orchard Park location.

Public financing will account for a large share of the construction costs. That’s not ideal but it’s the price of keeping an NFL franchise in the league’s second-smallest market.

A Starbucks store in Buffalo became the first to have its workers organize into a union, making national headlines in the process. It’s too soon to say what the effects will be in the food and hospitality sector as a whole, but the move was another sign of the trend toward worker empowerment that is contributing to the so-called Great Resignation.