The Editorial Board: Would the push to bury Route 33 deliver the social justice that advocates seek?

The goal of restoring and improving communities that were carved up and debilitated by highway construction is surely worthy and deserving of the attention it is attracting today. The questions that need to be answered are what such projects would cost – including other lost opportunities – and whether expensive undertakings such as covering the Kensington Expressway would have the beneficial effect that supporters seek.
Backers see these as matters of social justice and they are correct. Mangling poor and minority neighborhoods may not have been the goal of such projects, but their construction was indifferent to that possibility and produced that exact consequence.
That’s the driving force behind a new federal push to repair the damage done by construction of the Kensington Expressway, also known as Route 33. The project demolished the beautiful Humboldt Parkway designed by Frederick Law Olmsted in favor of a sunken, higher-speed thoroughfare into Buffalo.
That decision, dubious on its own, also divided neighborhoods leaving the north side of the highway viable, but helping to cripple areas to its south. If planners didn’t know it then, they know it now. The unconsidered placement and configuration of highways can exact a terrible price on those who live and work around them.
It’s not just Buffalo. Niagara Falls was cut off from its riverfront by a highway once named for the man most responsible for this kind of disregard, Robert Moses, known as New York’s “master builder.” Although he led construction of many valuable projects, including New York City’s Triborough Bridge and oceanfront parks on Long Island, his indifference to the dislocations and unintended consequences of many of his projects is legendary.
And therein lies a caution for those who seek to undo the damage of such construction. Those projects, costing millions of dollars, were undertaken with no consideration of their impact on the neighborhoods they sliced up. It’s important now to know – as best as possible – whether removing those roads would, in fact, heal those long-open wounds.
Eliminating Route 33 and knitting torn neighborhoods back together has been a goal of many in Buffalo, including Rep. Brian Higgins. Today, President Biden’s infrastructure plan would set aside $20 billion to pursue such projects. Separately, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Sen. Kirsten E Gillibrand have jointly proposed spending $15 billion. Democratic muscle is behind this push.
There can be no doubt that re-creating some version of the Humboldt Parkway is an aesthetically thrilling prospect. Look at Buffalo’s other Olmsted parkways – Lincoln, Bidwell and Chapin – and imagine what was lost and what might be recovered.
And there is no disputing that it would have an impact. But there are questions: Would it, in fact, deliver the social justice that supporters hope? Would it actually undo the damage that was unquestionably done? That would be beneficial and might justify what would be an enormous expense.
It is also important to consider other unintended consequences. The Kensington Expressway allows for quick travel between Buffalo and its eastern suburbs (and the New York State Thruway). How would changing that affect existing traffic patterns and economic activity? There would surely be some downsides, but would it shake out as a net positive, especially if it delivers a significant measure of social justice?
A similar, if less expensive, question surrounds proposals to reimagine the Scajaquada Expressway, which cut up the queen of Olmsted’s work here, Delaware Park. Supporters also are pushing to undo that damage.
The temptation to fix problems like these is great, and for good reason. They can make communities better. Such a project is underway in Niagara Falls, where the old Robert Moses Parkway – since renamed the Niagara Scenic Parkway – is being removed in favor of parkland that benefits both visitors and residents.
A similar effort on Route 33 would be significantly more complex and enormously expensive, but potentially transformational. Nevertheless, if carelessness was infused in the construction of that road – and it was – it will be important to ensure it isn’t similarly woven into an effort to repair the damage it inflicted.
• • •
