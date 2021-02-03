The Editorial Board: WNYers need to keep Super Bowl gatherings small to avoid new outbreaks

The only thing that could make Sunday’s Super Bowl more appealing would be if the Bills and Josh Allen were lining up to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who instead will play the Kansas City Chiefs.
However, there is a silver lining to not having the Bills in the big game: It could very well save lives by making it easier for Western New York to avoid having a Superspreader Sunday. That is a concern among public health officials who fear that Super Bowl gatherings in homes or public establishments will set the stage for a new surge in Covid-19 cases.
The answer to preventing that scenario is simple, if not easy: Most of us need to watch the game at home, with immediate family only.
Had the Bills been playing, this whole week could have turned into a regional Mardi Gras, with real-life concerns put on hold. On Sunday, many of our local dining and drinking establishments will open for business at the capacity levels they are permitted, but for public health reasons we are better off not having our Bills flags flying.
Every major holiday since the start of the pandemic has led to a spike in Covid infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Super Bowl parties, involving mass consumption of food and drink, betting squares and other gambling games, often involve larger parties than at Christmas or Thanksgiving. It’s impossible to expect partygoers to keep masks over their face if they are eating, drinking, cheering or critiquing the TV commercials or halftime show.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, joined the chorus of voices calling for people to skip Super Bowl parties.
“You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with,” Fauci said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show. “You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it.”
Two national polls cited by the New York Times showed that nearly 30% of adults said they planned to attend a gathering at someone’s house or watch the game in a restaurant or bar. That is a risky decision.
Covid numbers have been improving in Western New York, yet the threat posed by new variants of the coronavirus are worrisome. They are more infectious than the version that appeared in the spring and some of them may also be more virulent.
There is no reason to tempt fate when the vaccines that will kick the pandemic to the curb are in the pipeline. As vaccine distribution slowly gains momentum, most health officials warn people to double down on their precautions. We need patience until the vaccine supply meets the demand.
We have learned during the pandemic that the reckless actions of individuals cause community spread – our epidemiological fates are entwined. But we have also learned how best to avoid infection. Among those strategies is to stay distant from people whose practices you don’t know.
With Covid infections easing here, we need to protect our lead, to use a football metaphor. Schools in Buffalo are finally starting to open. Other schools and colleges are trying to stay in session. Restrictions on restaurants were mostly lifted and many of us want to return to churches, gyms, museums, nightclubs and theaters. Why would we put all of that at risk for one night of televised football?
The Los Angeles Times reported last week that officials believe public fan gatherings last fall, when the Lakers were in the NBA Finals and the Dodgers in the World Series, contributed to a large surge of cases in Los Angeles County. It’s almost certainly part of the reason that, not long after, intensive care units in Southern California hospitals were at or near capacity.
The typical post-Super Bowl hangover results from drinking too much. A Covid-19 hangover in Western New York would have much deadlier and longer lasting consequences.
• • •
