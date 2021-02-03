The Editorial Board: WNYers need to keep Super Bowl gatherings small to avoid new outbreaks

The only thing that could make Sunday’s Super Bowl more appealing would be if the Bills and Josh Allen were lining up to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who instead will play the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, there is a silver lining to not having the Bills in the big game: It could very well save lives by making it easier for Western New York to avoid having a Superspreader Sunday. That is a concern among public health officials who fear that Super Bowl gatherings in homes or public establishments will set the stage for a new surge in Covid-19 cases.

The answer to preventing that scenario is simple, if not easy: Most of us need to watch the game at home, with immediate family only.

Had the Bills been playing, this whole week could have turned into a regional Mardi Gras, with real-life concerns put on hold. On Sunday, many of our local dining and drinking establishments will open for business at the capacity levels they are permitted, but for public health reasons we are better off not having our Bills flags flying.