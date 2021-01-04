The Editorial Board: WNY task force and local officials need to fix lagging immunization pace

The initial spread of Covid-19 last spring caught governments and other institutions off guard. The same cannot be said for the arrival of vaccines against the disease, whose development and testing have been making headlines for months.
With the many weeks available to anticipate the coming of the first vaccines, the rollout should be going more smoothly. After a quick start in which more than 203,000 front-line workers and nursing home residents were vaccinated, the pace has been lagging and there’s a lack of clarity on how the rest of the state’s residents will get their shots.
A report due to the state last week from the Western New York vaccine task force should clarify what the plans are for accelerating the rollout. It’s a massive effort, of course, demanding a coordinated effort by many individuals and organizations. But with our region’s infection rate still at a perilous level, it’s time for everyone involved to get their act together.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced steps to accelerate the distribution. The state will step in to expedite the federal vaccine program in nursing homes. The governor said by the end of this week, 85% of nursing home residents in the state will have received their first dose.
Cuomo also said hospitals need to vaccinate faster. He said hospitals statewide had used just 46% of their allocated vaccine doses thus far, and included a slide showing Erie County Medical Center had allocated 62% of its vaccines received. Cuomo threatened fines or disqualification from the vaccine program for any provider that does not utilize its inventory by the end of this week.
Cuomo said when it is time for the general public to get vaccinated, the state will establish drive-thrus and recruit additional nurses, doctors and pharmacists to administer the shots.
The slow start of vaccinations has been a national problem. The federal government had set a goal of 20 million vaccinations by the end of 2020. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, as of Sunday there had been about 4 million shots given, with about 1.5 million delivered within 72 hours late last week.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on ABC’s “This Week” that he sees “some little glimmer of hope” that the national pace is picking up and doing 1 million vaccinations per day is within reach.
There are 10 regional task forces in the state, including Western New York’s, which covers Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
The local group, or “vaccine hub,” includes representatives from Catholic Health, Erie County Medical Center and the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. The News reported that its plan to immunize 1.3 million in our region was due New Year’s Day to the state Health Department. A reporter’s request to members of the vaccine hub for details last week went unanswered.
There were sure to be glitches in the task of immunizing millions of New Yorkers. Cuomo’s remarks Monday showed he understands the urgency of clearing out the bottlenecks. Our regional task force and Erie County Health Department would be well advised to show they are committed to keeping the process on schedule so that our region can escape "orange zone" purgatory.
