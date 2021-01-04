The Editorial Board: WNY task force and local officials need to fix lagging immunization pace

The initial spread of Covid-19 last spring caught governments and other institutions off guard. The same cannot be said for the arrival of vaccines against the disease, whose development and testing have been making headlines for months.

With the many weeks available to anticipate the coming of the first vaccines, the rollout should be going more smoothly. After a quick start in which more than 203,000 front-line workers and nursing home residents were vaccinated, the pace has been lagging and there’s a lack of clarity on how the rest of the state’s residents will get their shots.

A report due to the state last week from the Western New York vaccine task force should clarify what the plans are for accelerating the rollout. It’s a massive effort, of course, demanding a coordinated effort by many individuals and organizations. But with our region’s infection rate still at a perilous level, it’s time for everyone involved to get their act together.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday announced steps to accelerate the distribution. The state will step in to expedite the federal vaccine program in nursing homes. The governor said by the end of this week, 85% of nursing home residents in the state will have received their first dose.