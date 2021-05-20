The Editorial Board: WNY Republicans join just 32 others in voting to dig into the roots of sedition

How any elected member of Congress could reject such a commission is shocking, yet most Republicans did, even though the measure was negotiated with Republicans, with Democrats agreeing to many changes in the original proposal. The bill now goes to the Senate, where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced his opposition to what should be understood as a patriotic urgency.

The reason for Republican timidity is plain. The party remains in the thrall of Trump, who would be at least embarrassed and possibly incriminated by an investigation. McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were both clear about Trump’s culpability in the aftermath of the seditious act instigated by the former president, but now they’ve lost interest, even though the mob threatened their lives, the Constitution and the nation’s reputation.

Today’s Republican Party stands in contrast to the one that existed just 19 years ago, when a bipartisan Congress voted to investigate the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans. That commission could easily have embarrassed a different Republican president, but members did their duty.