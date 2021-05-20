The Editorial Board: WNY Republicans join just 32 others in voting to dig into the roots of sedition

It’s not enough to justify a sense of optimism, but it is at least appropriate that 35 House Republicans crossed their leaders and joined Democrats in voting to create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
Both of Western New York’s Republican congressmen joined Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins in supporting an investigation that all country-loving Americans should demand. It is essential to dig up the roots and influences of an assault that stands alone in the nation’s 245-year history.
Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, put it this way before he cast his vote: “We as Americans should be united to ensure what happened on January 6th never occurs again. Therefore, I support this inquiry to make sure history is clear – violence will never settle our differences in America, and democracy at our ballot box will and must persevere.” Evidently, not everyone agrees.
Still, those 35 Republicans – led by another New Yorker, Rep. John Katko of Syracuse – defied their party’s shameful leadership to support the measure. Among the others joining in was Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, recently ousted from her leadership position because she wouldn’t bow to her party’s fantasies about the insurrection and the role played by former President Donald Trump.
How any elected member of Congress could reject such a commission is shocking, yet most Republicans did, even though the measure was negotiated with Republicans, with Democrats agreeing to many changes in the original proposal. The bill now goes to the Senate, where Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced his opposition to what should be understood as a patriotic urgency.
The reason for Republican timidity is plain. The party remains in the thrall of Trump, who would be at least embarrassed and possibly incriminated by an investigation. McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were both clear about Trump’s culpability in the aftermath of the seditious act instigated by the former president, but now they’ve lost interest, even though the mob threatened their lives, the Constitution and the nation’s reputation.
Today’s Republican Party stands in contrast to the one that existed just 19 years ago, when a bipartisan Congress voted to investigate the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans. That commission could easily have embarrassed a different Republican president, but members did their duty.
One of the most obvious differences is that there was no possibility that George W. Bush had any role in instigating those attacks. Trump played his culpable role in public, as millions of Americans watched. Now, even with him out of office, they continue to bow and scrape.
Also voting for the investigation on Wednesday was Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park. He deserves credit for the vote, but it stands in naked contrast to the anti-democratic vote he cast on Jan. 6. Then, he did the bidding of the mob by rejecting verified electors pledged to president-elect Joe Biden, even after the seditionists overran the Capitol. That vote remains infamous.
• • •
