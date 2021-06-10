The Editorial Board: WNY needs to have traffic plans in place before tackling Skyway, Rt. 33 or 198

The decision by Rep. Brian Higgins and State Sen. Tim Kennedy to postpone efforts to tear down the Skyway is disappointing, though not without its consolations.

We remain firmly in the corner of those who want to get rid of this hulking structure that looms over the Buffalo waterfront like Godzilla. However, putting off its destruction gives the region and New York State the time and space to tackle other problems that need to be addressed before a major commuter artery from the Southtowns can be removed.

The same concerns apply to two other major infrastructure projects on the table for Buffalo: Putting a deck over part of the Kensington Expressway to restore a section of Humboldt Parkway, and downgrading or removing the Scajaquada Expressway. Both ideas have their merits, but our regional planners need to abide by the words of Hippocrates: First, do no harm.

Anyone who has driven a vehicle in New York City, Boston, Toronto or any other major metropolitan area knows that, by comparison, Buffalo Niagara does not have traffic problems. There’s no reason to create any by charging ahead with major changes to commuting routes that don’t adequately take motorists’ needs into account.