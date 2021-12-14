The Editorial Board: WNY needs teamwork to land technology hub grant

The timeline is demanding, but our region laid the groundwork a decade ago, forming the five-county Western New York Regional Economic Development Council in 2011. The council’s “Strategy for Prosperity” identified advanced manufacturing as one focal point and that’s at the center of the application for the federal challenge grant.

That is playing to our region’s strengths, or what Bruce Katz and Jeremy Nowak of Drexel University’s Nowak Metro Finance Lab call the Dolly Parton principle of economic development: “find out who you are and do it on purpose.”

Unlike some other federal programs, the Build Back Better Challenge comes with less micromanaging than usual from Washington, but it does it hand out economic windfalls with no regard to how they will be spent. The competing regions must demonstrate strategic thinking in their plans, as well as show a commitment to the program’s core values such as equity, diversity and inclusion.