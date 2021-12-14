The Editorial Board: WNY needs teamwork to land technology hub grant

Having a heavy hitter like Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer in its corner gives Buffalo an edge in the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge, but that alone won’t get the job done.
There are 59 other finalists in the national competition to become one of 20 to 30 winners that will collect up to $100 million each in an economic development grant. Buffalo’s pitch as an “advanced manufacturing cluster” will require collaboration and buy-in from leaders in business, education, community institutions, politics and labor unions. Like Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Schumer can’t deliver a win here all by himself. This is a team effort.
There’s a clock ticking. Being named a finalist on Monday means the Buffalo region gets $500,000 in technical assistance funds to develop its final application, which is due March 15. The final grant winners – of amounts from $25 million to $100 million – will be announced later in the spring, and the money is to arrive in September 2022, just 14 months after the program was announced by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration.
The timeline is demanding, but our region laid the groundwork a decade ago, forming the five-county Western New York Regional Economic Development Council in 2011. The council’s “Strategy for Prosperity” identified advanced manufacturing as one focal point and that’s at the center of the application for the federal challenge grant.
That is playing to our region’s strengths, or what Bruce Katz and Jeremy Nowak of Drexel University’s Nowak Metro Finance Lab call the Dolly Parton principle of economic development: “find out who you are and do it on purpose.”
Unlike some other federal programs, the Build Back Better Challenge comes with less micromanaging than usual from Washington, but it does it hand out economic windfalls with no regard to how they will be spent. The competing regions must demonstrate strategic thinking in their plans, as well as show a commitment to the program’s core values such as equity, diversity and inclusion.
Inclusion will be linked to innovation in successful grant applications. Leaders from parts of the community that are too often left behind will be brought to the table and heard from.
Workforce development will be another key component. The underrepresented and unemployed need access to well-paid jobs, while businesses need employees with the skills to support their future growth.
The Buffalo region’s initial application to the grant program mentions organizations working toward these goals, including Northland Workforce Training Center, Goodwill of Western New York, community colleges, BOCES and the Burgard High School Advanced Manufacturing program.
“Our proposed projects will bolster these existing strategies and explore expanding the geographic reach of effective training programs,” the application says.
Other local institutions backing our region’s proposal include the University at Buffalo, Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Invest Buffalo Niagara, Launch NY, Buffalo Manufacturing Works, SUNY Alfred and the Buffalo Urban Development Corp.
Buffalo is competing with bigger cities for Build Back Better Challenge grants. Other applicants include entries from Detroit, Newark, N.J., New Orleans, Phoenix, St. Louis and Los Angeles County.
Our region is used to punching above its weight. Can any of those cities match our position as a sleeping giant, with an up-and-coming startup ecosystem, an outstanding group of colleges and universities, a strong work ethic, Midwestern friendliness and natural resources that will make us a haven for climate refugees in coming years?
We think the facts speak for themselves, but winning one of the big-money challenge grants will amplify the message.
