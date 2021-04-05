The Editorial Board: WNY lawmakers need to prod Biden on loosening U.S. refugee restrictions

The humanitarian case for admitting refugees into the United States is compelling. For Buffalo Niagara, the issue goes beyond doing good to doing right for our economy.

President Biden has yet to act on his promise to undo former President Donald Trump’s severe restrictions on refugee resettlement. In mid-February, Biden announced he would take emergency action to quadruple the ceiling on refugee admissions to 62,500. Under Trump the number was 15,000. The president needs to make good on his pledge.

A Washington Post report said the State Department, anticipating Biden’s action, had booked some 715 refugees for flights to the United States, including some headed to Buffalo. Biden has not signed the “presidential determination” changing the rules and the flight reservations were all canceled.

Though often painted with the same brush, refugees and asylum seekers are in different situations. Those granted refugee status have undergone vetting and years of waiting.

Individuals seeking asylum, like those streaming to the United States' Southern border, are seeking to begin the application and screening process.

A story in The News on Sunday reported that only 153 refugees settled in Buffalo in 2020, the lowest total since an official count began in 2002.