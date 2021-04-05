The Editorial Board: WNY lawmakers need to prod Biden on loosening U.S. refugee restrictions

The humanitarian case for admitting refugees into the United States is compelling. For Buffalo Niagara, the issue goes beyond doing good to doing right for our economy.
President Biden has yet to act on his promise to undo former President Donald Trump’s severe restrictions on refugee resettlement. In mid-February, Biden announced he would take emergency action to quadruple the ceiling on refugee admissions to 62,500. Under Trump the number was 15,000. The president needs to make good on his pledge.
A Washington Post report said the State Department, anticipating Biden’s action, had booked some 715 refugees for flights to the United States, including some headed to Buffalo. Biden has not signed the “presidential determination” changing the rules and the flight reservations were all canceled.
Though often painted with the same brush, refugees and asylum seekers are in different situations. Those granted refugee status have undergone vetting and years of waiting.
Individuals seeking asylum, like those streaming to the United States' Southern border, are seeking to begin the application and screening process.
A story in The News on Sunday reported that only 153 refugees settled in Buffalo in 2020, the lowest total since an official count began in 2002.
Upstate members of Congress, both Democratic and Republican, should make some noise to get the president’s attention back on the issue. In Western New York, where we have a graying population and many businesses looking to hire as they recover from Covid closures, refugee resettlement is an economic development issue.
A 2008 report by Citi GPS, a division of Citigroup, and Oxford Martin School, part of Oxford University, spelled out ways in which immigrants contribute to prosperity. Among the report’s findings:
• The relatively young age of most migrants in comparison to native populations means that migration often has a strong positive impact on gross domestic product per capita, as well as aggregate GDP.
• Migrants, especially lower-skilled ones, indirectly drive greater labor force participation among natives.
• In the United States, aggregate economic growth in the absence of migrant labor share would have been enough to cancel out the majority of gains the U.S. experienced as the economic crisis receded after 1990.
Sending more refugees here plays to our strengths. Buffalo Niagara has four primary resettlement agencies and, as Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, told The News last week, “Buffalo is among the most successful refugee resettlement cities in America.”
Our region may eventually become a magnet for so-called climate refugees seeking a new place to live, but that will be a gradual and unpredictable process. Political, economic or religious refugees are lining up to come here now. They want to work hard, whether starting businesses or working for others; their contributions can help fund Medicaid and Social Security, while more natives age out of the workforce.
In order to prosper, our region needs more people who are Buffalonians by choice, not just by birth. That’s a goal of the development in the city’s downtown core, including M&T Bank’s new technology hub, and in our startup incubators and other development initiatives.
Bringing new people here can also help our local colleges, several of which are contending with declines in enrollment. A study by the Migration Policy Institute found that nearly 30% of all students enrolled in colleges and universities in 2018 came from immigrant families, up from 20% in 2000.
There is also strength in numbers for public school districts, which get state aid based on their enrollment figures. Educating newcomers comes with special challenges and requires more resources; the payoff in helping children integrate into life here will benefit the whole community.
The rest of Western New York’s congressional delegation should stand with Higgins, who says:
“President Biden should immediately lift the previous administration’s arbitrary and cruel refugee resettlement limits.”
• • •
What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.