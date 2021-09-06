The Editorial Board: Without careful monitoring, stimulus dollars are ripe for fraudsters to misuse

The Buffalo Common Council wants to implement a system for tracking the deluge of federal money the city is pocketing as part of the federal American Rescue Plan. It’s not just a wise idea, it’s an essential one: People can get sticky fingers for much less than the $330 million coming to Buffalo, let alone the $823 million coming to the eight counties of Western New York.

Governments around the region should take note.

It’s not just the prospect of pilferage, though it will be a temptation. By their nature, bureaucracies provide opportunities for confusion, miscommunication, misunderstanding and inattention. The risks go up with the dollar signs. How do you ensure that this torrent of money is spent in compliance with both federal law and local decisions on how it will be directed?

The simple answer is by accounting. Someone needs to be watching – closely. But it’s more complex than that. Any oversight system will have to be sufficiently sophisticated if it is to track the disbursement of a flood of dollars coming at a unique moment.

The need for accounting may be most urgent in Buffalo and the city school district, which is getting another $233 million in federal stimulus funds. As the top recipients of this federal largesse, they offer the greatest opportunities for carelessness and mischief.