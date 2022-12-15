The Editorial Board: With Walker’s departure, Tonawanda’s GOP can set a better course

In the scheme of things, a small city’s political organization may not mean much to the party as a whole, but City of Tonawanda Republicans needs to seize their opportunity.

At a committee meeting last week, the party’s municipal chairman, Ron Walker, announced he would step down. It was a wise decision, likely for him personally and definitely for the organization.

The announcement came at a meeting called to discuss Walker’s social media posts, a number of which seemed designed to offend and inflame. Most recent was a meme he shared on the party’s Facebook page. It was a doctored image spinning off the movie “A Christmas Story.”

The manipulated image featured a child holding an assault weapon and it name-checked Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenage vigilante who took it upon himself to patrol a 2020 protest in Kenosha, Wis. Before it was over, Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and wounded a third. He was acquitted of all charges.

Under pressure, Walker deleted the post the next day, just as the racist Tops supermarket killer was about to plead guilty to his crimes, for which he used the same kind of weapon. To his credit, he also apologized.

But that wasn’t all of it. Critics – some of them Democrats – slammed other posts they saw as sexist, antisemitic, homophobic or insulting to people of color. Walker defended them as meant in good humor but even granting the possibility, they showed terrible judgment. What did he suppose they would achieve? Are Americans not already angry enough? Do they really need to be divided further?

Sadly, this represents too much how our politics have become. It happens on both sides, of course, but something worrisome has happened to the Republican Party in recent years. One example: A 2021 survey showed that 1 in 10 Americans – mainly Republicans – believed that political violence was justified at that moment. Among Republican men, the figure rose to nearly 1 in 5.

Politics, the saying goes, “ain’t beanbag.” It never has been. Passion is important in politics, but so are rules of conduct. It’s helpful when it can avoid demonizing opponents, especially when some will ably do the job for themselves.

So, the question for City of Tonawanda Republicans is who should fill chairman’s post next? Walker’s resignation offers an opportunity to turn away from the perpetually angry, purple-faced politics of today. Surely the city is home to an able Republican who can successfully advocate a conservative agenda without resorting to cheap and offensive images whose only point is to stoke anger and resentment. The city and the country need that person.

