The Editorial Board: With Tom Reed, collegial disagreement always remained possible

This page didn’t always agree with Tom Reed, the 23rd District congressman who unexpectedly retired on Tuesday. In some ways, that failure to agree was a relief: It meant that the days when political disagreements could be honest and honorable hadn’t entirely vanished.

Reed, who had long ago pledged to serve only six terms, was planning to leave Congress in January. His plans to run for governor blew up last year when a former lobbyist accused him of inappropriate conduct toward her in 2017. Reed apologized, citing an alcohol problem for which he had sought treatment that same year, and announced he would seek no elected office in 2022.

Tuesday, he resigned to accept a position with Prime Policy Group, a bipartisan organization founded by longtime Republican lobbyist Charlie Black.

“I’m going to be working on general political strategy, but I also made sure that this relationship allows me to be involved in political opportunities to support good men and women who are problem-solver-type members of Congress,” Reed said. If that rings a bell, there’s a reason.

Problem Solvers was the bipartisan caucus which Reed previously served as the Republican co-chairman. It was meant to counter the growing divisions in Congress exemplified by the right-wing Freedom Caucus. Composed of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, it had some successes in engineering political compromises.

It was a far cry from the Newt Gingrich approach to governance. The former House Speaker gained power and damaged our politics by exploiting and widening political divisions. Today, disturbing numbers in both parties reject the possibilities of compromise, even though it is the lifeblood of a legislature in a large and diverse country.

Reed tried to maneuver past that kind of destructive intransigence. It made him an outlier in Congress and even in his own party, but it didn’t seem to diminish his enthusiasm for the job or his willingness to honor his adversaries.

Reed said he resigned now because the opportunity came up and because, with elections looming, he doesn’t expect Congress to accomplish much between now and November. That doesn’t mean his departure caused no repercussions. To the contrary, it is already producing confusion, if not chaos. Blame it on redistricting and gerrymandered lines.

Voters in the 23rd District are expected to face a special election before November, at which point a second election will be held in a differently shaped district. Reed’s resignation is attracting new candidates for the special election and throwing campaigns for the general election into disarray.

Voters can help themselves through the muddle by evaluating candidates against Reed’s commitment to reach across the aisle. Even in New York, once home to moderate Republicans, the march to the fringe is underway. Voters of this conservative district should heed what Reed had to say as he departed:

“I believe the current focus on extremism demands us to heed the words of Abraham Lincoln uttered years ago as we face a similar threat to our existence today: ‘A House divided cannot stand.’ But I add, ‘a house united will not fail.’ It is time for petty political posturing to end. Leadership must emerge.”

It would be useful for it to emerge from this district.

• • •

