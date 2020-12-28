The Editorial Board: With the death of George Arthur, Buffalo loses a lion

Arthur never stopped working for the people. His “retirement” years were busy serving on boards and oftentimes at the helm: chair of the Citizens’ Advisory Commission on Reapportionment in 2002, chair of the Erie Council Charter Revision Commission. He was named to the city control board in 2007, later serving as its secretary. He was also a delegate to the Electoral College for former President Barack Obama in 2008.

Arthur had a lasting influence on arts and culture. He worked with the NAACP, the Black Leadership Forum, the historic First Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, the Michigan Street Preservation Corp., and especially the Nash House Museum, relishing his role as an incomparable steward of history.

He also helped spearhead an annual reunion of the Pine Grill Nightclub from the 1950s and 1960s. And he was a member of the St. John’s Lodge No. 6.

The numerous awards from various organizations and institutions, including his image on Buffalo’s Freedom Wall, is testament to the impact of this seemingly indefatigable icon whose life made such a difference to the entire city, especially its Black community. Much respect is due to Arthur, a man who fought bravely against an unjust system and then worked tirelessly to make it – and all of us – better.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.