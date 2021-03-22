The Editorial Board: With the CDC’s new guidance, in-person classes should soon resume in the region

With new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, schools are now able to bring most of their students back into class. This is especially good news for elementary school students, who suffered the most from the need for remote learning, but also for older students and the parents of all of them.

The CDC on Friday halved the social distance recommended for classroom teaching, cutting it to 3 feet from the previous recommendation of 6 feet. With that, some closer approximation of normalcy should be possible, rescuing the country’s youngest children from the significant losses imposed on them and opening the possibility for parents to return more fully to work. Schools in Western New York should move swiftly to implement this new guidance.

The change comes with caveats: Good air flow and ventilation are necessary and mask-wearing remains essential. Six-foot distances will continue to be required in common areas such as auditoriums and whenever students are eating and drinking or engaged in activities that require more exhalation, including singing, band practice, sports and exercise. Such activities should be moved outdoors whenever possible, the CDC says.

In addition, adults – who are more susceptible to Covid-19 – need to maintain 6-foot distances from everyone.