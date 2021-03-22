The Editorial Board: With the CDC’s new guidance, in-person classes should soon resume in the region

With new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, schools are now able to bring most of their students back into class. This is especially good news for elementary school students, who suffered the most from the need for remote learning, but also for older students and the parents of all of them.
The CDC on Friday halved the social distance recommended for classroom teaching, cutting it to 3 feet from the previous recommendation of 6 feet. With that, some closer approximation of normalcy should be possible, rescuing the country’s youngest children from the significant losses imposed on them and opening the possibility for parents to return more fully to work. Schools in Western New York should move swiftly to implement this new guidance.
The change comes with caveats: Good air flow and ventilation are necessary and mask-wearing remains essential. Six-foot distances will continue to be required in common areas such as auditoriums and whenever students are eating and drinking or engaged in activities that require more exhalation, including singing, band practice, sports and exercise. Such activities should be moved outdoors whenever possible, the CDC says.
In addition, adults – who are more susceptible to Covid-19 – need to maintain 6-foot distances from everyone.
The new guidance changes in different ways for older children in communities with high rates of transmission. They should be taught in groups that remain together during the day. If that’s not possible, then 6-foot distances should remain the rule, according to the new guidance.
The change was based on the evaluation of several new studies and, while there are no absolute guarantees of complete safety, the same has been true for most of the past year. Not only has the education of younger children suffered during months of remote learning, but so has their emotional development. In addition, parents who had to find child care may have inadvertently put their children into environments that are riskier than schools, where trained adults can better enforce rules on mask-wearing and minimum distances.
This is a hopeful development that schools should implement as soon as planning allows. Whatever risks remain should also diminish as vaccinations rates increase and herd immunity takes hold.
We’re not there yet. More people need to be inoculated, including those populations that mistakenly think they don’t need it. But the new CDC guidance offers evidence that between evolving science and rising immunity, conditions are changing for the better.
