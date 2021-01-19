The Editorial Board: With strong leadership, Biden could count among the country's great presidents

In the American past, presidential greatness has often grown from the mud of national crisis. Think of Lincoln and the Civil War or Franklin Roosevelt and the twin threats of economic depression and world war. Both presidents met their moment and the nation thrived.
When Joe Biden takes the oath of office Wednesday, he will confront no shortage of crises – in public health, in national division, in economic meltdown, in racial strife and in domestic terrorism. His success in managing them could lead him to an honored place in the nation’s history books. His failure could lead to national disaster.
Like FDR, Biden inherits an economic crisis made worse by his predecessor’s inaction. Ditto the Covid-19 pandemic, which President Trump treated more as an annoyance than an emergency. It continues to rage, with preventable bottlenecks slowing efforts to deliver vaccines.
The economy is scarred by Covid restrictions and in worse shape than necessary as Congress – that is, the Republican Senate – sat back and watched it splinter. The country is riven by political differences. Racial tensions have reached a boiling point.
These challenges offer Biden the chance to be remembered as a great president, but only if he meets his moment. Doing so requires bold but focused responses to the challenges awaiting him. As with his revered predecessors, it’s the opportunity that crisis provides him.
Covid-19 is public enemy No. 1, the threat to our nation’s health and economy that must be vanquished first. The new administration has pledged to have 100 million vaccine shots given in his first 100 days in office, and to push more supply out to states.
It will be a refreshing change to have a coordinated federal response to the pandemic, but patience will be required. The Trump administration did little to build an infrastructure to deliver the vaccine into arms, a buildout that will still take time, even at a sharply accelerated pace.
The coronavirus now kills around 4,000 Americans each day, more than died at Pearl Harbor in December 1941 or in the 9/11 attacks. Beyond the death toll is how Covid-19 cut the legs out from a growing economy, throwing millions out of work and raising the risk of skidding into a depression. More than 18 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits.
Biden has outlined an aggressive stimulus and economic relief package, the America Rescue Plan, with a price tag of $1.9 trillion. The package would put spending money in people’s pockets – $1,400 per individual, on top of the $600 they received in the last stimulus. That would provide a needed lifeline for many households.
The plan will make the most sense – and have an easier time getting through Congress – if it sets a realistic income limit on households that will get a check. It should focus on the truly needy rather than fattening the savings of those in higher tax brackets or whose livelihoods the pandemic hasn’t battered.
The Biden plan is also an anti-poverty program, with rental and food assistance for the needy, an extension of federal unemployment benefits and a federal minimum wage of $15. That will go a long way in Buffalo, which has a 30% poverty rate.
Few presidents have come in to office with as much legislative experience as Biden. He has the advantage of a Democratic Congress, with a 50-50 split in the Senate and Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking vote. Yet bills in the Senate will need 60 votes to be filibuster-proof, and if the new president were to pursue a hard-left agenda he would put the Democratic majorities at risk in the midterm elections in 2022. Politics still matters.
Western New York’s two Republican congressmen, Tom Reed of Corning and Chris Jacobs of Buffalo, have expressed reservations about parts of the stimulus bill that they view as overly partisan. Jacobs should join Reed, a co-founder of the Problem Solvers Caucus, in shaping Republican alternatives that provide solutions to the nation’s problems rather than casting knee-jerk votes against anything Biden proposes. Indeed, that is the test going forward for all congressional Republicans. Biden’s relationships with many of them could smooth that task.
The national debt has risen by nearly $7.8 trillion during Trump’s four years in office. The tax cuts he championed did not pay for themselves, as tax cutters always promise. GOP leaders like Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will rediscover the need for austerity in government spending and fear of deficits, which are legitimate concerns, but the “go big” Biden stimulus plan is needed now to pull our country back from the brink of a Covid-induced depression.
On that score, it is essential for today’s leaders to acknowledge that the federal government’s failure to go far enough actually prolonged the Great Recession. Washington must not repeat that mistake. The trick will be to put the money where it will have the greatest impact.
Biden has a solid record of support from Black voters, who put him over the top in the Democratic primaries and were crucial to Democratic wins in Georgia’s two runoff elections for Senate. Rhetoric alone won’t bridge the country’s racial divides, but Biden and Harris can set a unifying tone that will offer a sharp break from the last four years.
The vast challenges facing the new administration are daunting, yet they offer Biden a chance to emerge as one of history’s great presidents. But success is not preordained, anymore than it was for Lincoln or Roosevelt. We should all hope that Biden is up to this dangerous moment.
