The Editorial Board: With strong leadership, Biden could count among the country's great presidents

The Biden plan is also an anti-poverty program, with rental and food assistance for the needy, an extension of federal unemployment benefits and a federal minimum wage of $15. That will go a long way in Buffalo, which has a 30% poverty rate.

Few presidents have come in to office with as much legislative experience as Biden. He has the advantage of a Democratic Congress, with a 50-50 split in the Senate and Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaking vote. Yet bills in the Senate will need 60 votes to be filibuster-proof, and if the new president were to pursue a hard-left agenda he would put the Democratic majorities at risk in the midterm elections in 2022. Politics still matters.

Western New York’s two Republican congressmen, Tom Reed of Corning and Chris Jacobs of Buffalo, have expressed reservations about parts of the stimulus bill that they view as overly partisan. Jacobs should join Reed, a co-founder of the Problem Solvers Caucus, in shaping Republican alternatives that provide solutions to the nation’s problems rather than casting knee-jerk votes against anything Biden proposes. Indeed, that is the test going forward for all congressional Republicans. Biden’s relationships with many of them could smooth that task.