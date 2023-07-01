Downtown needs a grocery store. That’s the basic thinking behind Mayor Byron Brown’s push to provide Braymiller Market with a $526,000 forgivable loan from the city’s remaining pandemic funds.

The loan aside, this fundamental premise makes sense. If people want to live downtown – and clearly, they do – they need the amenities that urban residential neighborhoods are known for: restaurants, retail outlets, entertainment venues and grocery stores.

But – so far – it has not been easy to keep a grocery store going in downtown Buffalo. Braymiller opened in 2021, which was in the middle of the pandemic, but also too late to be eligible for the pandemic help other businesses received. According to owner Stuart Green, the store never got the customers it expected and budgeted for in its 2019 planning. As shoppers stayed home and with downtown offices empty, the traffic simply wasn’t there, nor was the wholesale restaurant business that’s part of Braymiller’s operational model.

This loan would help the business catch up and would only be forgivable if the store stays open two years after receiving it. Before that, Green will be responsible for paying back the loan. He must also commit to retaining a minimum number of workers. A new marketing plan includes offering Instacart and Door Dash options, which makes sense.

Under these terms and with the addition of improved marketing, the loan seems reasonable. It is, after all, coming from unused pandemic assistance and this business is clearly a sufferer. Buffalo’s Common Council has voted against the loan; when it comes back for another vote, members should reconsider.

In urging this lifeline for Braymiller, Brown has stated the city’s commitment to helping all the city’s struggling businesses, and further affirmed the existence of many programs that will do just that. It will be important for Brown to make this assistance, in all its forms, as accessible and widely known as possible.

In the meantime, we agree in principle that downtown needs all the components of a lively residential community, especially with many workers choosing not to return to their offices, as has happened in cities throughout the country. That makes residential density all the more important. There are now approximately 6,000 residents living downtown, with several big apartment projects set to come online in 2023.

On paper, this is a population – with hundreds more on the way – that could require more than one grocery store. Given these numbers, if Braymiller receives these funds and maintains a flexible, responsive business plan, it should succeed.

If not, downtown Buffalo will still lack one of the most basic components of a viable neighborhood.