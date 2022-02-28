The Editorial Board: With Stoute's arrival, a new day is coming at Canisius

As Hurley said, Stoute has “enthusiasm,” and a willingness to “think big,” traits any leader these days needs, especially considering the challenges facing Catholic Jesuit colleges. As Hurley observed: Fourteen transitions are expected among 27 Jesuit colleges within two years, likely producing 23 lay presidents, increasingly women and persons of color. It is, he said, a “far cry from 2010, when I was among five lay presidents at Jesuit colleges.”

University and college officials have had to devise new ways of attracting and retaining students, increasing endowments and surviving among the legion of choices in a technological age in which online-only institutions are becoming more prevalent.

Hurley should be commended for showing true leadership. He made difficult decisions in order to keep Canisius afloat as enrollment fell and a projected $20 million deficit loomed. He had to lay off many employees, including a number of professors, and cut some academic programs. The actions were met with anger and frustration, but Hurley did not burden his successor with the task.