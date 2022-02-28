The Editorial Board: With Stoute's arrival, a new day is coming at Canisius

Steve K. Stoute, Canisius College’s next president, represents the future not only in becoming the first person of color and youngest to lead the institution but also as someone whose task will be to reimagine and reengineer higher education.
Stoute, 41, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, represents a historical selection as the 25th president of Canisius, succeeding retiring president John Hurley on July 1. Currently the vice president and chief of staff at Chicago’s DePaul University, he plans on engaging his network and reaching out to leaders of color. The approach should further enhance and diversify the college as it continues to move with today’s changing demographics.
The incoming president has an impressive educational background: Seton Hall University in New Jersey; postgraduate NCAA internship; master’s degree in exercise and sports science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
He also has an impressive professional resumé: legal associate at Dechert LLP in Philadelphia and serving in the development office at Princeton University prior to joining DePaul as chief of staff in 2018. DePaul is the nation’s largest Catholic university. It named Stoute vice president for strategic initiatives in 2020.
As Hurley said, Stoute has “enthusiasm,” and a willingness to “think big,” traits any leader these days needs, especially considering the challenges facing Catholic Jesuit colleges. As Hurley observed: Fourteen transitions are expected among 27 Jesuit colleges within two years, likely producing 23 lay presidents, increasingly women and persons of color. It is, he said, a “far cry from 2010, when I was among five lay presidents at Jesuit colleges.”
University and college officials have had to devise new ways of attracting and retaining students, increasing endowments and surviving among the legion of choices in a technological age in which online-only institutions are becoming more prevalent.
Hurley should be commended for showing true leadership. He made difficult decisions in order to keep Canisius afloat as enrollment fell and a projected $20 million deficit loomed. He had to lay off many employees, including a number of professors, and cut some academic programs. The actions were met with anger and frustration, but Hurley did not burden his successor with the task.
Indeed, Hurley has been pivotal for Canisius and in his leading role in the Movement to Restore Trust, which he, his wife, Maureen, and other Catholic lay people formed in the wake of the Diocese of Buffalo’s sexual abuse scandals.
His experience will continue to serve Canisius and the broader community while offering the new president the benefit of a staunch advocate.
• • •
