News Editorial Board

It had to happen. It’s terrible that the cause of it unfolded in Buffalo and for the reasons that it did, but the lawsuit against social media companies by the families of the May 14, 2022, shooting victims is important. They have a point that needs to be made.

It’s been seen repeatedly: Social media helps to radicalize individuals who commit heinous crimes then use those online platforms to encourage others to follow suit. That’s what happened before a racist teenager murdered 10 Black people and wounded three others in a carefully planned attack at Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

The fact is that few, if any, social media platforms adequately monitor the content that millions of people post daily. It is, admittedly, a big task, but the business creates fabulous wealth for its leaders. They have a responsibility – at least moral, if not legal, given the overly broad protections of federal law.

The lawsuit argues that the platforms’ failures cost 10 Buffalonians their lives. As attorney Ben Crump said at a press conference on Wednesday as the lawsuit was filed, the link is undeniable.

“There were many people who helped him load that gun,” Crump said. “And it is our objective to make sure that everybody that loaded that gun is held to account.”

That, of course, poses the essential question: Even in the aftermath of a blood-soaked massacre, can those coddled companies be made to acknowledge their liability?

It’s important to try.

The issues were laid out last year when, in the aftermath of the Tops massacre, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a report requested by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“Online platforms should be held accountable for allowing hateful and dangerous content to spread,” James said in a statement accompanying her report. “Extremist content is flourishing online, and we must all work together to confront this crisis.”

The issue can be entangled in the critical free speech protections afforded by the First Amendment, but we already know that right is not a free pass to say anything, anytime. Famously, you can’t shout “Fire!” in a crowded theater when there is no fire. Why? Because of the risks of severe injury or death. You also can’t incite to riot. You can’t conspire to break laws.

That some social media posts are incitements to criminality is beyond dispute. But are social media companies liable for what they allow to be posted on their internet sites, there to inflame the virtual environment and the minds of those who are easily corrupted?

James had a well-considered answer: Social media companies, she proposed, should be shielded from liability only if they take “reasonable” action to rein in “unlawful violent criminal content.” That would require a change to U.S. internet law Section 230, which provides internet platforms broad legal immunity from liability over users’ posts – even plans for mass murder.

How this lawsuit will end is unknowable, but its usefulness could be significant. Even if the plaintiffs fall short, the proceeding could shine a light on the dark corners of the social media universe, demonstrating why legislative changes are needed in both federal and state laws.

Even then, it may not happen. Congress has demonstrated a shocking tolerance for mass murder based, in part, on a mistaken reading of the Second Amendment. Some observers believe that such massacres count as an acceptable cost of freedom. It’s not, as many other democracies make clear in their more sensible laws.

This lawsuit offers an important chance for these families to demand accountability. But with the possibility that it could awaken more Americans to the dangers of unaccountable social media, it could do much more.

