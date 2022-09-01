The Editorial Board: With Shea's in disarray, hybrid management plan is only a bandage

The resignation of five board members in a week and the loss of 11 staffers in eight months is not good news for any arts organization. When the organization in question happens to be Shea’s Performing Arts Center, a hallowed institution that is near or at the top of anyone’s “Buffalo top ten” list, such news is shocking and deeply disturbing.

It can’t be allowed to continue. The drama – or is it a soap opera? – playing out at Shea’s could have reverberations that affect trust and, with it, sponsorships and even attendance.

On Aug. 21, News reporter Mark Sommer revealed that 10 Shea’s staff members had left since January and that 25 of the 28 remaining staff members had written a letter to the Shea’s board of trustees on Aug. 12 accusing Shea’s President Michael Murphy of committing actions that were “in violation of our values and policies held by this organization.” They complained that his “abusive behavior” was creating “an unsafe work environment.” At that time, Murphy had been on leave since July 17.

In the brief period between the Aug. 21 story and now, another staff member resigned, while General Manager Bill Patti – a Murphy critic – was fired for “insubordination.” In addition, five board members offered their resignations. Among them was Rich McCarthy. the head of retail banking at M&T Bank, which sponsors the Shea’s Broadway Series.

Though not all of the 11 staffers left because of the reportedly “toxic” workplace atmosphere created by Murphy, most, according to reports, did. These departures add up to a drastic and disruptive narrative. It can’t be easy for anyone to leave a job – and its accompanying health benefits – in a field like arts administration, where similar positions are not that easy to find, particularly at the level of Shea’s, one of the crown jewels of Buffalo’s cultural offerings. Such difficult decisions on the part of so many need serious attention.

While the staffers, at least, have given general reasons for leaving – though many were anonymously provided – the five board members have simply left. It would be good to have some clear insights on why they resigned, because so much is unclear.

Two independent human resource consultants were brought in to evaluate personnel and operations at Shea's, and, according to a statement from board chair Randall Best, concluded that Murphy did not need to leave the organization to meet staff and board goals.

As a result, Murphy returned to work this week under an arrangement where Director of Operations Robert Brunschmid will take over the day-to-day supervision of the theater’s operations and work closely with all members of the Shea’s staff, with Murphy’s responsibilities limited to fundraising and fostering relationships with Broadway productions.

This way of addressing the situation may resolve it to the satisfaction of the 10 board members who remain, but it leaves many unanswered questions:

• If behavior does not rise to the level of requiring Murphy’s dismissal, but is still enough to cause multiple staff resignations, should the standard of acceptable behavior be reevaluated?

• Why wasn’t there swifter and more concentrated effort to resolve this situation, which has been ongoing since at least April, and – likely – building months before that?

• Finally, how likely is it that the hybrid management scenario now in place could foster collegiality? Shea’s has a big building, but its staff is not, comparatively speaking, that large. People who work at arts organizations – just as in many other fields – usually do their jobs because they love the work as much as they need the paycheck. What happens to that dedicated, collaborative culture when the management structure includes barriers such as those Shea’s has just put in place?

These revelations of extreme internal dysfunction at Shea’s come at a time when the organization has reached its highest pinnacles of success. With 16,000 subscribers, record-breaking, albeit pre-Covid-19, seasons, and so much of the theater magnificently restored, this is the time to celebrate Shea’s. Instead, we’re worried, and the solutions offered so far have left those worries unallayed.

