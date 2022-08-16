The Editorial Board: With religion struggling, church leaders stand up against the politicizing of faith

For faithful people weary of the bad news that has been attracted – or in some cases, generated – by religious leaders, there was some heartening news last week. Church officials, Christian and Jewish, came together in Batavia to stand against the politicizing of religion and in favor of the idea shared by all major faiths: love of others.

That sometimes seems a forgotten precept as partisan politics finds ways to undermine the force of religion. Politicians know how to tempt the faithful to join a fight, even when the fight, itself, compromises the faith.

That’s what a gathering of religious leaders objected to on Friday, when one Batavia church welcomed the “ReAwaken America Tour,” which amounted to a political rally in support of former President Donald Trump.

“Our hearts are broken because of the damage this tour, this ReAwaken America Tour, has already caused around the country using the cover of religion,” said the Rev. Roula Alkhouri, pastor of Batavia First Presbyterian Church.

It’s not the first time religion has been misused, by others or even by its own adherents. That, perhaps, is not surprising, given the universal flaws of human nature. None of us is perfect, but religion asks us to reach higher.

It’s not just politics that can compromise the aims of faith. Buffalo became painfully familiar with other aspects of human weakness, as the scope of the Catholic Church’s child sex abuse scandal became clear. It wasn’t just abuse of children – itself intolerable – but the church hierarchy’s long-term effort to conceal it, here and around the world.

The Southern Baptist church, whose followers once cited biblical authority in defense of slavery, is now under federal investigation for sexual abuse. Church leaders said they are cooperating with the investigation even as the religion continues to “grieve and lament past mistakes.”

Evangelical Christians, through overt support of Trump, have become an adjunct to the Republican right. Still, some of its adherents object, including conservative commentator Michael Gerson, a self-described evangelical.

In the meantime, church attendance continues to fall. Polling shows it has declined 20 points since the turn of the century. There are likely many reasons for that but, surely, the misuse of religion is among them.

The rally in Batavia was sponsored by the Cornerstone Church after protests drove it from a planned stop in Rochester. It included speakers who echoed the Big Lie about a stolen 2020 presidential election and spread falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine (which Pope Francis supports). Peddlers hawked Trump apparel and alternative medical treatments. Hats and shirts worn by some attending supported Trump and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

That’s divisive politics as usual, these days and, for better or worse, people are free to practice it. But it benefits only the politicians when religion offers its fading imprimatur.

That’s the ray of hope that the clerical opponents of the rally delivered last week. Countering the bad news to which religion has lately been subjected, they insisted that their message not be compromised by politics. It was refreshing. They reached higher.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.