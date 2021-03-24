The Editorial Board: With nomination of Ross as region’s U.S. Attorney, a failure is corrected

They suggested that Schumer, the state’s senior senator, recommend Ross as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. Schumer followed through, ensuring that Ross will be the first African American woman to serve as the area’s top federal prosecutor.

Ross now works as director of the Office of Investigations in the Legal Division of the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General. Before that, she served for two decades as an assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division of the prosecutor’s office in Buffalo.

Michael Battle served in the position in the early 2000s after being appointed by President George W. Bush. Ross would be the second woman to serve in that office, as Denise O’Donnell served as the region’s top prosecutor in the late 1990s. Ross would succeed James P. Kennedy, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2017.

State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, who recommended Ross to Schumer and gathered letters of support from the legal community, said it well: “I just really think it’s time for society in general and New York in specific to acknowledge the capacities of women of color, particularly Black women.”

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.