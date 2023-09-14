Thanks to Say Yes Buffalo, the families of thousands of Buffalo traditional public and charter school students can proudly boast of their high school graduates who are heading to college on scholarships – complete with wraparound services and safety nets.

And now, a $10 million investment into the Say Yes endowment fund – which already stood at a healthy amount – will ensure that thousands more students will have similar opportunities for decades to come. The new money comes from New York State and was announced by State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, who partnered with Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes.

This money brings the total amount raised to $54 million – “within striking distance of our goal,” David Rust, executive director of the nonprofit told The Buffalo News Editorial Board. The Say Yes goal of $65 million would sustain the scholarships for approximately 25 years.

This vigorous support of Buffalo schoolchildren’s scholastic and career futures is a bright beacon amid often unencouraging news on the local education front.

When it was established in 2011, Say Yes focused on scholarships for two- and four-year degrees for students in the city’s traditional public and charter schools. Since then, 16 signature programs have been added, including apprenticeships, pre-K classes and summer programs, among other offerings.

The data – so far – demonstrates that Say Yes is working. More than 7,000 scholarships have been awarded, totaling $29 million. Buffalo Public School graduation rates have risen from 49% to 79% since the arrival of the nonprofit, which works closely with the schools and has extended its services to help students academically on Saturdays, offer parent resources, and provide mental health care.

For pre-college students, in addition to scholarships, Say Yes offers mentoring programs, high school to college transition programs and is developing college transition curricula. During the college years, there are paid internships, on-campus college success counselors, mental health care and a Say Yes Buffalo alumni network.

This is the comprehensive programming that has brought Say Yes robust community support. Its 2018 five-year fundraising campaign received a sizable head start from an anonymous donor who agreed to pay $1 for every $3 raised. That donor is now up to $18 million.

It will be important to continue monitoring Say Yes by watching the numbers for both graduations and jobs, but thus far, this heartening success demonstrates Western New York’s understanding that it does take a village to raise a child.

