Democrats in the New York State Senate better hope they’ve got this right. If not, they may get burned.

After the Democratic-dominated Judiciary Committee rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nominee as chief judge last month, the chamber’s majority leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, announced that the committee’s 10-9 vote somehow meant that the full chamber would not need – would not even be allowed – to vote on the nomination. It felt more like political manipulation than an exercise in democracy.

Now, a Republican senator is suing to force the issue. At a minimum, that means Stewart-Cousins’ decision will be dragged out, potentially long enough to become an issue in next year’s election campaigns. You can hear it now: “The Democratic Senate is so far left, its leader won’t even allow the chamber to vote on a well qualified jurist nominated by a governor of their own party.”

That judge is Hector LaSalle, now serving in the State Appellate Division. Hochul had nominated him as chief judge of the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court. If confirmed, he would be the first Hispanic judge to hold the position.

The Judiciary Committee wanted none of it, preferring a nominee further to the political left. It expanded the committee membership before the hearing, then voted him down. Among those who rejected the nomination was Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo.

Reports had suggested that Hochul might sue to force a vote by the full Senate, contending that the New York State Constitution requires that action. Republican Sen. Anthony Palumbo of Long Island spared her the need. He filed suit last week against the Senate, 10 Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee and Stewart-Cousins. Palumbo’s goal parallels Hochul’s: He wants to force the full Senate to act on the nomination.

LaSalle’s confirmation would be uncertain even with such a vote, but the test is necessary. Three Democrats on the Judiciary Committee supported LaSalle.

Viewed as a point of procedure, it doesn’t really matter if LaSalle is confirmed. To some extent, that’s a matter of politics as usual – there are always winners and losers – though it would be pretty strange politics under the circumstances. Still, the Senate is a constitutional partner in this task. It plays an essential role and politics is part of the package. LaSalle wouldn’t be the first well-qualified judge whose nomination was thwarted over political differences.

But that’s a matter for the full Senate to decide, not a handful of members on a committee whose membership was suspiciously enlarged. In refusing a vote of the full Senate, Stewart-Cousins and her supporters are practicing the politics of arrogance. Voters might well want to punish politicians who show such disdain for the normal processes of democracy.

Stewart-Cousins should move the nomination to the full Senate and, win or lose, hope that come November 2024, voters have forgotten this insult. But if Palumbo’s lawsuit is still stirring up a stink as that election season unfolds, Democrats may come to regret their presumptuousness.

• • •

What’s your opinion? Send it to us at lettertoeditor@buffnews.com. Letters should be a maximum of 300 words and must convey an opinion. The column does not print poetry, announcements of community events or thank you letters. A writer or household may appear only once every 30 days. All letters are subject to fact-checking and editing.