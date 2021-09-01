The Editorial Board: With more flexible response to Covid, and a special session, Hochul steps up

If anyone needed proof that New York’s governor is new in more than just name and gender, they got it on Tuesday as Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out some of her differences with Andrew Cuomo, then called a special session of the Legislature to implement them.

Lawmakers were back in session a day later, looking to protect renters from eviction, to begin the long work of implementing the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana and to expand the state’s open meetings law. We hope they’ll also look for ways to mandate vaccines in schools and other congregate places of state oversight.

Protection for renters and landlords is urgent in light of a recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. The intrusion into private-sector dealings may, in most cases, be unwanted and unwise, but it has helped prevent the crisis of the pandemic from morphing into an even worse catastrophe. And, thanks to those who refuse to be vaccinated, the public health emergency is still with us. Because of that, normal eviction practices – for renters or homeowners – need to be restricted.